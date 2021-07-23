Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $32,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 66.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,981,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 794,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

