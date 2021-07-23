Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

