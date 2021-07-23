ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,376 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of ViacomCBS worth $87,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.