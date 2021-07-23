Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Viking Therapeutics worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

