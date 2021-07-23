Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

VCISY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.05. 32,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,130. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

