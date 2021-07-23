Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Virbac stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. Virbac has a 52-week low of $221.00 and a 52-week high of $341.00.
Virbac Company Profile
