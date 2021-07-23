Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Virbac stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. Virbac has a 52-week low of $221.00 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

Virbac Company Profile

Virbac SA engages in the manufacture and sale of veterinary medicines. The firm develops vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, dermatological products, and drugs for pest control, inflammation, dental care, and ophthalmological conditions of pets and livestock. It also offers food and electronic identification chips.

