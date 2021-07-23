Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 543,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

