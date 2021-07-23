VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VivoPower International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVPR. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 4.61. VivoPower International PLC has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

