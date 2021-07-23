Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $23.50 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,334 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of APA worth $23,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

