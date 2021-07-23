Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $27.22 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 242.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of iRhythm Technologies worth $27,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

