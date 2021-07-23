Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $30.90 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of NovoCure worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

