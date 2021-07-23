Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

