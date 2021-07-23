Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 143,542 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,537.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,660,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.