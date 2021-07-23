Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 240,690 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 260.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

