Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 185 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 239.56.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.