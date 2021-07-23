Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

VNO stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

