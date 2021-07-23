W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 895,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

