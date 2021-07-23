W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 6,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
