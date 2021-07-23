W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 6,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

