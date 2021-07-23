Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,591,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,991,425. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

