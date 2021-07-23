Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $136.00 at KeyCorp

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

