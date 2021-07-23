Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.35. 3,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

