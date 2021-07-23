Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

