Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

7/12/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

6/2/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Celldex Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.