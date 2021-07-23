Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WalkMe (WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 –

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2021 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WalkMe stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,061. WalkMe Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.