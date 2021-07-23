WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

