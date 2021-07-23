WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$10.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of WELL opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

