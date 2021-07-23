Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

