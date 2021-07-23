Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.51 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

