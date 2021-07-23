Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

