Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WAB opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

