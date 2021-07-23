Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$44.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

WTE traded up C$6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.69. 331,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

