Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,028 ($39.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,152.90. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In other Whitbread news, insider Horst Baier bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

