WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $708.24 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $708.24 million and $12.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,122,570 coins and its circulating supply is 733,122,569 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

