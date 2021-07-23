William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

