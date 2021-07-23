Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Set at $157.97 by Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a $157.97 target price by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 174.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.