Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) versus Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) Critical Comparison

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) and Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73 Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus target price of $80.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries 7.21% 27.74% 13.82% Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries $2.36 billion 0.97 $61.44 million $2.58 26.25 Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters; and boats in the recreational powerboat industry under the Chris-Craft brand name. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Forest City, Iowa.

Rexhall Industries Company Profile

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

