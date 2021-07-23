Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Winpak stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,349. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$37.29 and a 52 week high of C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.02.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. Research analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7158732 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

