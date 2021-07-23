WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.21 and last traded at $96.88. 10,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1,479.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

