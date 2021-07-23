WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.16

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,510,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 406,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 215,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

