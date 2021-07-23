WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.16

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,510,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1,952.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 406,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 215,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

