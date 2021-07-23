Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.20

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 267.90 ($3.50), with a volume of 269366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.90 ($3.50).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.