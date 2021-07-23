Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.