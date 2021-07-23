WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$157.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$146.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$82.01 and a 12-month high of C$151.48.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.