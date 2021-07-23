Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 775,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Wynn Resorts worth $78,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 28,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.34. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.