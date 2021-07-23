XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 7.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 185,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,848,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion and a PE ratio of -24.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

