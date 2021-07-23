XTRABYTES Market Cap Tops $998,842.39 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $998,842.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00023103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

