Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

