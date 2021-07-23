Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.