Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.71

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 15558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several research firms recently commented on DAO. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

