Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($21.03). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.77), with a volume of 7,279 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.81. The stock has a market cap of £929.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

