Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

YMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of YMTX opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.